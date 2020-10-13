Which 2020 DC Extended Universe Movie Available On Prime Video As Prime Day Special?

Amazon is just a day from unveiling its biggest sale. The two-day shopping event will start on October 13 and will run through October 14, exclusively for Prime members. On this special day, one of 2020's DC extended universe movies will be available on Prime Video as a special Prime Day movie. The film, Birds of Prey is the 2020 DC extended universe movie that will be available on Prime Video as a Prime Day special film.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 was delayed for months this year due to the pandemic. And now, the retailer's biggest sale event is all set to take place on Tuesday, October 13 to Wednesday, October 14. 'Save big on thousands of items you need and love. #PrimeDay. Oct 13 & 14,' wrote Amazon on Twitter. The deals on various products in different categories will go live starting at midnight PDT.

Amazon has promised the users to have over 1 million deals varying in almost all the categories. The company's own products will also go on a tremendous sale during this event. More so, there will be huge discounts on tech products like headphones, smart speakers, cameras, TVs, and others. The organisation is also giving an early Prime Day exclusive savings for new subscribers on Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, and Audible. To participate in the Amazon Prime Day sale, one needs to be an Amazon Prime member.

About Birds of Prey

Helmed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, Ewan McGregor and others in prominent roles. Written by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey is a female-led spin-off of 2016’s Suicide Squad, which introduced Margot Robbie’s version of Harley Quinn. The film follows the story of Harley Quinn, who joins forces with Helena, Dinah and Renee, after parting ways with the Joker.

They are on a full-fledged spree to save Cassandra from Gotham City's crime lord. Soon, they form the Birds of Prey altogether. The movie opened to great numbers at the box office and received heaps of praises from fans. Reviewing the movie, a fan on Twitter wrote, 'So I just saw Birds of Prey & it's a great, awesome movie I laughed a lot & how they built the characters... amazing. Margot as Harley f great, Mary Elizabeth as Huntress make me love her more & Jurnee well what can I say she didn't disappoint me she really is Dinah Lance'.

