'365 Days' Star Michele Morrone Shares Pics From Sets On Day 1 Of Shoot, Netizens React

365 DNI is a Polish erotic romantic drama film directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes. The drama was one of the most talked-about movies on Netflix last year and held the top position for quite some time in several countries when it released. The streaming giant has now decided to release two more parts of the film, the shooting for which began recently. Lead actor Michele Morrone took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets on day 1 of the shoot and here's how fans reacted to it.

Michele Morrone's photos from 365 DNI's shoot

365 DNI's lead actor Michele Morrone, who portrays the character of Don Massimo Torricelli, took to Instagram a couple of days ago to announce that the filming of the second instalment of 365 Days has commenced. He shared a series of pictures from his vanity van, where he could be seen wearing a printed off-white t-shirt, paired with black joggers. His caption read, "Welcome back Massimo... I missed you. 1 day of shooting."

Fan reactions on Michele Morrone's latest post

Michele Morrone has a following of 12.1 million people on the social networking site and his latest pictures from the sets of 365 DNI garnered close to 2.1 million likes within a couple of days. Fans and followers of the actor couldn't contain their excitement about the filming of part 2 while others just complimented Michele on his stunning look. One of the followers commented saying, "We missed Massimo too! ❤️❤️Enjoy filming part 2. Spend time with the cast and build your friendships back.", another one wrote, "ARE YOU LOST BABYGIRLLLL", which is one of Massimo's dialogues in the film.

More about 365 DNI part 2

According to a report by Deadline, Netflix has decided to stream not one but two sequels to the controversial Polish film, that stars Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka in the lead. The movie found itself in the center of controversy and received massive backlash because fans said it supported kidnapping, disrespected consent, and glorified Stockholm Syndrome. An online campaign calling for the removal of the film from Netflix’s platform drew 95,000 signatures as well. The next two parts of the film would have the same cast, with the inclusion of model-actor Simone Susinna.

Image: Michele Morrone's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.