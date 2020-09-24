Michelle Morrone's '365 Days' To Be Translated Into An English Novel Series?

365 Days is one of the most popular Netflix movies. The movie was amongst the top trending lists on Netflix India during its release. The film is an Italian-Polish release that is originally titled as 365 Dni. Read more to know about new updates for 365 Days.

Also Read | Michele Morrone On His Favourite Scenes From '365 Days' And On The Possibility Of A Sequel

Also Read | Singer Duffy Slams Netflix's '365 Days' Film For Glorifying Sexual Assault & Abduction

Michell Morrone's 365 Days to be translated to English

The film 365 Days has been adapted from the erotic mafia novel series written by Blanka Lipińska. The book was written in Polish. But, reports from Oprah.com have confirmed that the book is now being translated to English. Currently, the makers are planning to re-release the book in January 2021. The popular work is likely to reach a wider audience now as the book will get translated from Polish to English. The fans of this erotic novel series have been asking for an English version for many months now.

Me just patiently waiting for ‘365 Dni’ to be translated into English pic.twitter.com/HrYgXYFg6K — 𝓔𝓿𝓪 𝓑 🐉 has seen AWC (@evalouise98) January 18, 2020

okay so if i speak it into the universe maybe it will happen



THE 365 DNI BOOKS IN ENGLISH

THE 365 DNI BOOKS IN ENGLISH

THE 365 DNI BOOKS IN ENGLISH

THE 365 DNI BOOKS IN ENGLISH

THE 365 DNI BOOKS IN ENGLISH

THE 365 DNI BOOKS IN ENGLISH

THE 365 DNI BOOKS IN ENGLISH — ere ☁️ (@erereviews) January 12, 2020

I have a legit question for all of the 365 DNI Supporters: This movie did amazing on Netflix, So much so Netflix is taking heat for it and keeping it up. So why hasn't a single US Publisher picked up the books to be published in English? Given the popularity you think they would. pic.twitter.com/eYiSs2z7gi — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) September 16, 2020

Also Read | '365 Days Film Glamorises Sex Trafficking & Kidnapping': Duffy Writes To Netflix CEO

Blanka Lipińska is the author of the 365 Days book series. She started this journey by releasing her first part, 365 Dni (365 Day) in 2018 and move to release its sequel, Ten dzień (That Day) in the same year. After a small gap, Blanka decided to release the third addition to the erotic novel series called Kolejne 365 dni (Another 365 Days).

The series revolves around Don of the Torricelli Sicilian Mafia crime family, Massimo Torricelli and a Polish executive Laura Biel. In the series, Massimo stalks Laura for a long time until he kidnaps her during her birthday trip to Italy. He then says that she will be with him for a period of 365 Days and aiming that she will fall in love with him. The actors playing these roles in the film certainly managed to get a lot of appreciation for their performance. Here is the cast of 365 Days.

365 Days series cast

Michele Morrone as Don Massimo Torricelli

Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel

Bronisław Wrocławski as Mario

Otar Saralidze as Domenico

Magdalena Lamparska as Olga

Natasza Urbańska as Anna

Grażyna Szapołowska as Klara Biel, Laura's mother

Tomasz Stockinger as Tomasz Biel, Laura's father

Gianni Parisi as Massimo's father

Mateusz Łasowski as Martin

Blanka Lipińska as a bride

Also Read | Lea Michele shares a glimpse of her newborn baby for the first time, See post

Also Read | Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Baby Boy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.