'4 More Shots Please' Alum Sayani Gupta Shares Unseen Pic; Fans Ask For An Update On S3

4 More Shots Please gained a lot of popularity owing to its unconventional and fast-paced plotline. The story revolves around four modern Indian women who go about their personal journeys and yet their lives intersect as they are each other’s safe places. The story really resonated with the audience. This is why when Sayani Gupta from 4 More Shots Please posted a picture of herself with her castmates from the show, people immediately began to ask her for more information on the 4 More Shots Please season 3 release date, while also complimenting the picture.

Fans ask for 4 More Shots Please season 3 update on Sayani's IG post

The photo shared showed Sayani Gupta in 4 More Shots Please along with the rest of the cast members. They can be seen standing together in what looks like a festival of sorts. They all are also dressed in accordance to that, wearing bright and peppy clothes. Everyone in the picture is flashing wide smiles for the camera and an easy camaraderie can be seen shared between all of them. Sayani Gupta posted the picture as a birthday wish and also to say that she was missing everyone on the show. She said, “Miss these babes Yaar! @nehapartimatiyani happy birthday”. She further tagged all those who were there in the picture, alongside her.

Sayani Gupta’s Instagram was filled with requests from fans of the show to get everyone back together. People commented on the picture saying that they were eagerly waiting for the release of Season 3 of the show and also asked for a release date. Others commented saying that the pictures made them recall the earlier seasons of the show and wait for the next one to come out so that they could partake of it. Yet others commented on the picture complimenting the show and the actors. One person commented saying, “Four more shots, what a masterpiece and mam your acting and command on language is superb”. The post received a lot of love from the fans of the show and amassed over thirty thousand likes on Instagram.

IMAGE: KIRTI KULHARI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.