'420 IPC' Trailer Out: Will Vinay Pathak Play Criminal Or Victim?

Zee5 is all set to premiere an all-new courtroom drama, 420 IPC starring Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra in pivotal roles. The online streaming platform released the trailer of the film on Wednesday, which saw Vinay Pathak step into the shoes of a chartered accountant, Bansi Keswani, who has been put behind bars for committing an economic offence. The film will release on Zee on December 17.

420 IPC trailer sees Vinay Pathak's character behind bars for committing an economic offence

The 420 IPC trailer promised a nail-biting experience as it saw Bansi Keswani being accused of theft, forgery and attempted bank fraud. Rohan Vinod Mehra takes on the role of Keswani's lawyer in the film and Ranvir will essay the role of a prosecutor. The trailer begins with Keswani's client being arrested in a Rs 1,200 crore scam. However, one thing leads to another and Keswani's bank records are also looked into and become subject to investigation.

Watch the trailer here

The film sees Keswani's lawyer try to fight his case and prove his innocence. However, the trailer makes viewers wonder if the chartered accountant is really a victim or a criminal. The film will be helmed by Manish Gupta and promises to be a thrilling courtroom drama. Pathak had earlier shared a poster of the film and also asked the audience through the caption if his character was guilty or innocent. He wrote, "Is a crook getting victimized, or a victim getting wrongly accused? A lot to unfold in this forgery case."

The film will star Gul Panag also Vinay Pathak's character's wife, who is anxious about her husband's case. She has been part of films like Dor, Ab Tak Chhappan 2, Summer 2007 and many more. She also won Miss Universe India 1999 and rose as a Bollywood actor after her win.

Manish Gupta's last directorial was Section 375, which was released in 2019. It starred Meera Chopra, Akshaye Khanna, Ankita Goraya, Rahul Bhat and others in lead roles. The film was all about a filmmaker, who had been accused of raping a junior costume designer. He was also sentenced to 10-years of imprisonment by a sessions court.

(Image: Twitter/@zee5india)