5 Movies And TV Shows Like 'The Big Bull' That You Can Watch Ahead Of Its Release

The Big Bull release date is inching closer every day. The film, which will see Abhishek Bachchan play the titular character of Harshad Mehta aka The Big Bull, promises to shine a light on the infamous event from a different angle as compared to the projects that have explored the same in the past. If you're someone who takes a shine to movies like The Big Bull, the following list of films and television shows that are based on the scams that are carried out to this day in the various pockets of Indian society might be of interest to you. Read on to see a list of the top 5 television shows and movies on scams in India.

1) Tigers

The Zee5 original film, which sees Emraan Hashmi as one of its lead characters is based on the Nestle Baby Milk scandal of 1994. The film follows the journey of Hashmi's protagonist, who has embarked on the mission to provide conclusive evidence and convincingly link the high infant mortality rates to the newest product that was being pushed by the FMCG giant back then. The film is available for streaming on Zee5.

2) Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain

The Ravi Kumar directorial that saw western screen legends such as Martin Sheen and Kal Penn alongside Rajpal Yadav told the story of the days and the decisions that led to the infamous Bhopal Gas Tragedy. As is known to many, the tragedy was a result of several decisions that were supposed to economically serve the direct benefactors of the plant. The feature presentation can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, depending on one's geographic location.

3) Jamtara

The Netflix series explored the various small-scale financial scandals that are carried out by the individuals that reside in the heartlands of India. Several reviews of the same claim that Jamtara is a story that several duped Indian residents that have faced the same in a pandemic-ridden world relate to. The first season of the same can be streamed on Netflix.

4) Batti Gul Meter Chaalu

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer, which was helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, mirrored the several electricity company-related scams that are allegedly carried out to this day. The feature presentation, which stars the likes of Divyendu Sharma, Farida Jalal, and Yami Gautam, amongst others, can be streamed on Zee5. The trailer for the same can be found below.

5) Why Cheat India

Another Emraan Hashmi starter that shines a spotlight on one of the scams in India is Why Cheat India. It sees the character played by Emraan navigating through the fraudulent world of the business of entrance exams. The same can be streamed on Zee5 as well.