5 Revelations From Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil' That Left Viewers Shocked!

Demi Lovato's latest documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil is about her life and career and the film chronicled some of her darkest days. Demi openly spoke about how she grappled with addiction, eating disorders, 2018 overdoes that left her minutes away from death, and many such life events. Here are the major revelations made in Demi Lovato's Dancing with the Devil in the first 2 episodes of the 4-part series that left viewers shook.

Major revelations made in Demi Lovato's Dancing with the Devil

1. Being in a controlled environment led to her overdose

In the docuseries, viewers learned about how controlled Demi's life was which eventually led to an overdose. According to Young Hollywood, the environment around her was revealed to be toxic for Demi, since people around her controlled from what she ate to whom she interacted and she barely got a chance to breathe. Lovato added that more decisions were being made for her than she was making decisions for herself. Lovato's former choreographer and creative director, Dani Vitale mentioned that she felt like she was always had to walk on eggshells no matter what because she had to watch who she was eating around and what they had in their dressing rooms.

2. Lovato was raped as a teen

Lovato spoke publically about losing her virginity for the first time by being raped when she was 15. According to Newsweek, at that age, Lavota had become famous for her appearance in the film Camp Rock on Disney Channel. She stated that the guy and she were hooking up but she asked him to not go any further since she did not want to lose her virginity that way. That did not matter to them and they did it anyway. Demi said she internalized it and she told herself it was her fault because she still went in the room with him.

3. Sexually assaulted on the night of the overdose

Prior to the release of Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the center of the show was around Demi's near-fatal overdose but the documentary revealed she was also taken advantage of. According to Newsweek, Demi said her near-fatal overdose was caused by OxyContin combined with fentanyl. She revealed she was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer that night. She said when they found her she was naked and blue. She was literally left for dead after the dealer took advantage of her and when she woke up in the hospital they asked her if she had consensual sex. She had a flashback of the dealer being on top of her and she said 'yes'. However, until a month after the overdose, she realized that she was not in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.

4. Demi was minutes away from death when she overdosed

While speaking about her overdose in the documentary she revealed she was a few minutes away from death. According to Newsweek, she said she had three strokes and a heart attack and the doctors told her she had five to ten minutes more. She gave details of procedures performed by the doctors to remove drugs from her system and to purify her blood to save her life. Demi faced health problems from these events and she revealed she was still facing them. She said, she was legally blind when she woke up and she cannot drive anymore because she had blind spots in her vision. She said sometimes when she poured a glass of water she would miss the cup because she cannot see anymore.

5. Demi Lovato is no longer sober

Despite her near-death experience due to drug overdose, Demi still consumed drugs after being sober for few years. According to Newsweek, she said in the documentary that she kept telling herself she can never have a drink or smoke marijuana. It felt like she was setting herself up for failure because she was a "black-and-white thinker". She said she had drilled into her head for many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe. In the documentary, she admitted that she still drank alcohol and smoked marijuana, the arrangement she described as being "California sober" in a CBS interview.

