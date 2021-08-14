74th Independence Day: Watch These Patriotic Web Series On Hotstar, Amazon Prime And ZEE5

India will observe its 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. But the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it is important for people to remain in their respective homes and celebrate the day. Here is a list of patriotic web series to binge-watch on this Independence Day.

The Forgotten Army on Amazon Prime

Directed by Kabir Khan, the series The Forgotten Army throws light on the contribution of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. The show revealed how the Indian soldiers played an important role in bringing the victory of the Allied powers. The first season of the show was released on January 24, 2020. It cast Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, TJ Bhanu, Karanvir Malhotra and Rohit Chaudhary in major roles.

Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar

The show Special Ops is a perfect addition to the weekend watchlist. The plot of the show revolves around Himmat Singh and his task force who goes on a mission to end a 19-year-old manhunt and bring down the mastermind behind several terrorist attacks. The show casts Kay Kay Menon, Sana Khan, Sajjad Delafrooz, Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, Tanaya Sachdeva, and Neeraj Pandey in major roles. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Family Man on Amazon Prime

The Family Man series is a perfect weekend pick for spy fiction fans. The show is the story of a middle-class man working as an undercover agent for a national intelligence agency. He juggles between finding some most wanted terrorists and his familial responsibilities in daily life. During his quest of serving the nation, he finds himself distant from his family. The show offers some top-notch fight sequels along with its star Manoj Bajpayee's hilarious dialogues. The second season of the show also saw South actor Samantha Akkineni in a major role. The show is an Amazon Prime Video original.

1962: The War In The Hills on Disney+ Hotstar

1962: The War In The Hills is a 2021 war-drama series based on the 1962 Indo-China war. The Disney+ Hotstar original debuted on the OTT on February 26, 2021. It stars Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Mahie Gill, Rohan Gandotra, and Akash Thosar. The show has a total of 10 episodes.

Jeet Ki Zid on Zee5

Amit Sadh starrer Jeet Ki Zid is a 2021 web series directed by Vishal Mangalorkar. The plot of the show revolves around Major Deependra Singh, a retired Indian Army special forces officer. The show also cast Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh, Gagan Randhawa, Aly Goni, and Mrinal Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Image Credits: PRIME VIDEO AND DISNEY+HOTSTAR'S TWITTER AND SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.