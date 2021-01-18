90 Day Fiance's Brandon's Parents Make Julia Follow Strict Rules, Fans Express Unhappiness

90 Day Fiance is an American reality television series on TLC that follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa and therefore have 90 days to marry each other. The purpose of the K-1 Visa is to allow time for the couple to make arrangements for and have a marriage ceremony, not to give the couple time to decide whether they will marry. Read on to know why 90 Day Fiance's Brandon's mother is not being liked by the fans.

Julia moves in with 90 Day Fiance's Brandon's parents

According to a report by Newsweek, 90 Day Fiance's Brandon and Julia is a young couple testing their relationship in America. Julia moved into Brandon's parents' family farm, before which she was in Russia and worked as a dancer there. Now that Julia lives on the farm, she is required to pitch in and help with the farm animals too. Not just that, she has to follow Brandon's parents' strict rules too, which includes the engaged couple not being allowed to sleep together in the same room, although the family rules state they must bathe nude in the shared hot tub.

The fans of the show also feel that Betty, Brandon's mother is over-involved in her son's life, and Brandon doesn't seem ready to break from the family mold, either. You can read some of the fan tweets here, expressing their concern and displeasure over Brandon and Julia's relationship.

So before Julia got to the farm, they did all the work, but now that Julia’s there they can’t possibly do all the work? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/yxGTzRO4nx — Taylor Ando (Imeson) (@TaylorImeson) January 18, 2021

If we all donated $1 we could get Julia a plane ticket back home #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/CUNDe1lfE1 — amie (@amiejune) January 18, 2021

I honestly cannot stand how Brandon and Julia keep getting scolded like they are in high school.. move the fuck out!! This is painful #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/3k9OwGyXrE — Dr. Vaccine (@SwatabOta24) January 18, 2021

Brandon's parents want him to work and that's fine but I don't remember Julia filling out no application for employment!#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/hlB370jGPx — Violate Brown (@BrownViolate) January 18, 2021

The tweets talk about how Brandon's parents control the engaged couple too much. Some even say that Brandon and Julia should move out of the farm and start living separately. A Twitter user went on to say that Brandon's parents are the villains of this season of 90 Days Fiance.

Julia was given a room in the house, which rather looked like a storage room than a bedroom, and the fact that she was made to work on the farm enraged the fans of the series the most. People on social media platforms have singled Betty out for the odd, maternal behavior. 90 Days Fiance cast includes Andrew & Amira, Brandon & Julia, Jovi & Yara, Mike & Natalie, Rebecca & Zied, Stephanie & Ran, and Tarik & Hazel.

