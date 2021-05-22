99 Songs Review: Netizens Hail AR Rahman's Movie As A Must-watch For Music Lovers

AR Rahman’s first production venture, the film 99 Songs, recently released and opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience. A musical romance film, 99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, with the story written by him and AR Rahman, together. In their 99 Songs reviews, the audience has highly praised the film’s music and its visuals.

99 Songs revolves around the story of a young man, who goes on a musical journey to fulfill the challenge of composing 100 songs for his lover before he marries her. AR Rahman's movie marks the acting debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, both of whom are playing lead roles in the film. 99 Songs also stars actors Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Warina Hussain, and Remo Fernandes. As per the reviews, Edilsy Vargas and Ehan Bhat's debut performances have received praises from the audience.

99 Songs' Release

99 Songs was originally slated to release two years back, on World Music Day (21 June 2019), as was announced by AR Rahman. However, the release got delayed and in October 2019, the film got released at the Busan International Film Festival. After that, in India, 99 Songs could not get a theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, AR Rahman decided for a direct OTT release of the film. On 21 May this year, 99 Songs finally released in India, on OTT platforms. The film is distributed by Jio Studios. Its online movie streaming platform, Jio Cinemas is streaming the film. Besides Jio Cinemas, Netflix is also streaming 99 Songs online in India. The film has been released in three languages, i.e. Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Its music album has a total of fourteen songs, which AR Rahman has composed, and all the songs have their own separate versions in the respective languages.

99 Songs Review from the Audience

The netizens have been giving mostly good reviews about the film. While most of them have praises for the film regarding its performances, music, cinematography, and the emotions that it conveyed, there have also been reviews where people found the film to be slow and not so impressive. Here are some of the audience’s reviews of the film, as posted by them on their Twitter.

#99songs 😍😍😍😍😍

What an amazing movie & cinematography 🎥 .@arrahman Sir, Thoroughly enjoyed every bits and pieces of screenplay with BGM. Finally the wait for this excitement paid off and a big shoutout to every team and crew who is behind this masterpiece. Thanks @netflix pic.twitter.com/q4m2wuI9te — KHAJA MOHIDDIN #99Songs (@KHAJAMO86120258) May 21, 2021

https://t.co/7hv5RQFY6M



A wonderful film that any music lover should watch, and any film fanatic should see. My review of #99Songs!@arrahman @JioCinema @itsEhanBhat — Birithivy Yoga (@Birithivy) May 22, 2021

A Soulful Divine 😇❤️ Ended up in TruthFull Tears 🎬



Impressive Performance frm @itsEhanBhat 😍 wit My Favvv POLO #Tenzin 🥳🤩@arrahman sir 🔥🔥 made us to Travel till End... LOVE, PURE & TRUTH #99Songs Enjoyed 💯⚡@vishweshk Justified 🤗🔥@NetflixIndia @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/YureOAPyU6 — Xavi ☮️ Franc ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ ☯️ (@francxavi5) May 21, 2021

#99Songs: Tested my patience! Excellent visuals which failed to impress due to slow narration & old story.. okay’ish songs & bgm is fine! For the set of audience who love to only experience & expecting nothing… — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) May 21, 2021

