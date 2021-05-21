A Look At Halston's Net Worth And More About The Late American Fashion Designer

Roy Halston passed away 31 years ago on March 26, 1990, and the designer is still popularly known for his work in the fashion industry. He was known for being an extravagant spendthrift and had a whopping net worth when he passed away. Scroll along to find out Halston’s net worth and more about him.

A look at Halston’s net worth at the time of his death

The famous American designer has been making headlines recently after a Netflix miniseries about him premiered on May 14, 2021. The designer rose to fame in the 1970s and had kicked off his career with a hat designing and making business in the 1950s while studying at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. According to Nicki Swift, Roy Halston was worth $100 million at the time of his death in 1990.

Halston was known for designing relaxed urban clothing for women of America and was frequently seen spending time with close friends Liza Minnelli, Bianca Jagger, Joe Eula, and Andy Warhol at Studio 54. After starting his hat design business and gaining a decent clientele, he opened up a store in 1957 at the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Further on, he went on to become the head milliner for Bergdorf Goodman, a high-end New York City department store.

Halston rose to fame after Jacqueline Kennedy donned a pillbox hat designed by him, for the inauguration of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, in 1961. Later in the 60s, he moved on to make women’s clothing and opened a boutique on Madison Avenue, New York, which also marked the release of his ready-to-wear line. Further on in the 1980s, Halston lost control of his fashion brand led by a series of misguided business decisions. He was detected with HIV in 1988 and died of Kaposi’s Sarcoma, two years later in March 1990.

About the recent Netflix documentary Halston

The miniseries features 5 episodes which are all directed by Daniel Minahan and star Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Dayan, David Pittu, Krysta Rodriguez and Bill Pullman. Ewan plays the titular role of Halston in the show. The show premiered on the platform, a week ago on May 14, 2021.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Still from the 2019 documentary Halston

