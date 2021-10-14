'A Million Little Things' Season 4 New Episode Delayed? Check Details Of Next Telecast

After a gap of just four months since the conclusion of the third season, the fourth season of A Million Little Things premiered. The drama series aired the first episode of the season on September 22. Since then, the four episodes of the season has gripped audiences immensely. However, there is set to be a temporary break to the flow of the story. The makers won't be airing an episode the next week.

Why A Million Little Things is not airing this week?

A Million Little Things airs on ABC every Wednesday. The makers had shared promos of the latest episode on Instagram and other mediums. The fourth episode was titled Pinocchio.

However, there will be no new episode of A Million Little Things the next Wednesday, October 20. No reason has yet been revealed on the decision of the makers not to air an episode this week. It is not clear if production issues have forced the delay. As per reports, ABC is likely to air a repeat this week. It seems that fans will have to wait for two weeks for the next episode in the series. Delays for an episode of A Million Little Things have happened in the past too. The series had been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 3 had a temporary break of almost three months when episode 5 was being waited upon by the fans. Even Episode 12 had been released after a week's delay.

A Million Little Things new episode

The upcoming episode has been titled Crystal Clear. A synopsis of the episode has emerged, as per a report on Cartermatt. According to the synopsis, the episode will feature Gary realising some unexpected results for his efforts to fix things with Sophie, Eddie understanding that Nicole needs help on her own terms, Maggie bonding more with Jane and Katherine's discoveries. Episode 5 of the season will be telecast on ABC on October 27 at 10/9c.

The series stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stéphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon and Lizzy Greene and is created by DJ Nash.

Image: Instagram/@millionlittlethingsabc