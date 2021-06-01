'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date In India: All About Emily Blunt Starrer Horror Film

A Quiet Place Part II has been one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies and it was recently released in the US and other parts of the world. The reviews are pouring in and fans are loving the movie. The trailer of the movie was released in January 2020. Since then, Paramount Pictures have been delaying the release date of the movie due to the ongoing pandemic. The movie was originally supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but was then pushed to September 17, 2020. However, the movie was further delayed twice until it finally released on May 28, 2021. The movie features Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe who reprised their roles from the prequel. Along with them, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also joined the cast. The movie is directed by John Krasinski. Read further to know more about A Quiet Place 2 release date in India.

About A Quiet Place 2 release date in India

The movie was supposed to release in India on March 20, 2020, just like the rest of the world. But due to the pandemic, the release was postponed. After several delays, the film finally released in the US and other countries last month but not in India as the second wave of coronavirus led to the shutting down of theatres.

Although, there is no news about the release date for India. Fans can be assured that the film will be coming soon to theatres as soon as the situation around the country improves. Earlier, Paramount Pictures India changed the cover picture of their YouTube channel to the poster of the movie and wrote "Coming soon".

Where to watch A Quiet Place 2?

People living in the US and Canada can watch the movie in their nearest theatres. Besides theatrical viewing, fans can also watch the movie on the OTT platform Paramount+. The movie will release online on the OTT platform 45 days after its theatrical release. Hence, one can expect to watch it on the platform around July 12. The streaming platform is not yet available in India.

IMAGE: Still From A Quiet Place 2 trailer

