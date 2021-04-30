'A Table For Two' Season 2: Namit Das & Neha Sharma's Rehearsal Story Leaves Ira In Splits

ZEE5’s A Table For Two is a unique chat show hosted by Ira Dubey. Celebrities who have appeared on the show have opened up a lot about their personal as well as professional life. Namit Das and Neha Sharma appeared on the fifth episode of the show A Table For Two Season 2. Host Ira Dubey in A Table For Two Season 2 asked the actors about the funniest thing that happened on the sets of their film.

Namit reveals about funniest rehearsal with Neha

Ira Dubey questioned the two actors about their personal lives on the show. The two actors revealed about their first love, debut in the industry, and who stalks whom on Instagram on the show. When asked about one of the funniest incidents on sets, Namit Das had a very interesting story to tell. He revealed that Neha Sharma comes from a very different background, in terms of working in the entertainment industry. He revealed that she's used to working in the commercial industry and he is a theatre artist who had to rehearse each scene before they performed in front of the camera.

He began by saying that before each scene, he would go to Neha and tell her that they had to rehearse and Neha agreed with him. However, this one time Neha Sharma got a call from Namit Das late at night and he told her that they had to rehearse the scene. Neha agreed to him but had no idea, Namit was planning to rehearse the scene with her that late. Namit went to her room and Neha was in her pyjamas (ready to sleep and go to the gym the next day) when Namit started reading the lines. Neha Sharma was left wondering if he was expecting her to rehearse and by heart all those lines at the moment.

Neha Sharma later revealed that she had not expected Namit to make her byheart those lines in the nth hour. When Ira Dubey asked them if Neha remembered the line when they were actually shooting, Namit told her she had to watch the movie for it. The two actors will be seen in an upcoming ZEE5's film Aafat-E-Ishq.

Image Source: Still from the show A Table For Two Season 2