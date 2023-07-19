Aamir Ali Admits He Was 'hesitant' To Do Intimate Scenes In The Trial After Divorce

Aamir Ali, who has already established a name for himself in the television industry, has been exploring the OTT space as well. The actor was recently seen in the web series The Trial, in which he played a small but impactful part. Aamir recently talked about the legal drama and doing intimate scenes in it.

3 things you need to

Aamir Ali plays the role of a cop in The Trial.

The actor quit television in 2017 in order to get bigger roles in films and OTT.

In The Trial, Aamir's character shares a romantic equation with Kubbra Sait's character.

Aamir Ali was hesitant in doing intimate scenes

Aamir plays Pradeep, a cop and romantic interest of Kubbra Sait's Sana, a paralegal, in The Trial. The two characters share a rocky relationship and go through their fair share of ups and downs. They also share some intimate scenes. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aamir said he was initially hesitant to do intimate scenes after his divorce from Sanjeeda Shaikh. The ex-couple got married in 2012 and separated in 2021.

(Aamir Ali with the cast of The Trial at the show premiere on July 13 | Image: Aamir Ali/Twitter)

Talking about his ex-wife, the actor said that both of them have always “let each other be” in whatever way they wanted. He added even after the divorce, his work ethic has not changed. However commenting on doing the intimate scenes onscreen, he said, “I did a scene in the show (The Trial), which I was a little hesitant in doing, but I did it. You'll see the show, you'll know which scene I'm talking about. It doesn't happen once, it happens twice.”

Aamir Ali on quitting television

In the same interview, Aamir revealed that he quit working in television in 2017 in order to try his luck in movies, which is what pushed him to become an actor in the first place. About not getting enough work since he quit TV, the FIR actor said, “TV ka impact nikalne mein time lag gaya (It took a lot of time to get rid of the impact made by TV).”

Furthermore, he also expressed his gratitude to the TV medium and mentioned that he has the liberty to wait for and choose the right roles because of the "security" he got from doing television. He also said that he will continue working on OTT as the big screens "can only be handled by the Devgns and the mass entertainer movies".