Aamir Ali As Eddie In 'Black Widows' Set To Showcase His Versatility After 'Naxalbari'

ZEE5 has been constantly churning content during the pandemic. The audience got to see the digital debut of actor Aamir Ali in the web series Naxalbari. Recently, the OTT platform released a new show called Black Widows. Aamir Ali who played the role of Amber Keswani in Naxalbari will be seen playing a completely different role in the series as Eddie.

Aamir Ali to appear in a completely different avatar in Black Widow

Television actor Aamir Ali made a comeback in November with his digital debut on Rajeev Khandelwal's Naxalbari. In Naxalbari, he was seen playing the role of a cunning businessman Amber Keswani who is only concerned about his company. The audience hated his character and was said to be an antagonist in the show. His performance was highly applauded and he was also compared to the professor in Money Heist. Aamir Ali in Black Widows will be seen making a special appearance.

Aamir Ali is seen playing the role of Eddie on the show. The character is a polar opposite one to Keswani's character. While talking about his character, Aamir said," I am loving what I am getting to do as an actor. Naxalbari and Black Widow aren’t just two different web-series, they are completely different stories that have given me the opportunity to play completely different characters.”

He further said, "After playing Keswani in Naxalbari, it was a complete u-turn for me to switch to Eddie. Black Widow will see me in an entirely different avatar again where I play a naive character, who is innocent and has his own charm. It might sound simple but I had to shake up the actor in me to play the part. It was a lot of hard work but a lot of fun to explore a very different side of me.”

More about ZEE5's Black Widows

Black Widows is the Indian remake of the Finnish show Mustat Lesket. The Black Widows plot revolves around three women who are in an abusive marriage. They plan a perfect murder of their husbands and later try to hide the truth during the investigation. The show's cast features Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali and Sharad Kelkar.

