Aamna Sharif Excited To Make Digital Debut With 'Damaged 3', Says 'I Was Hooked'

Popular actor Aamna Sharif, known for her roles in several TV shows is all excited about her debut on OTT. She will be making her debut with the third season of a popular web series Damaged. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar was seen playing the lead in the first season of the show while actor Hina Khan was seen starring in the second season of the psychological thriller. Here's what Aamna Sharif has to say about her character in Damaged season 3.

Aamna is excited about her digital debut

Speaking about her show, Aamna said, "As an actor, I'm innately driven towards strong characters that add value to the narrative of a story. The 'Damaged' franchise has presented interesting female characters that drive the story around them, which intrigued me to the show. As I read the script for the third installment, I was hooked to the enigmatic persona of my character with deeply rooted secrets but a strong, confident, tough, and unapologetic individual who lives by her rules," Aamna said.

She also added that she is excited to begin the journey and be a part of the story that she has loved and also hopes the audience resonates with the same sentiments of her character on the show. Actor Shrenu Parikh will also be joining the Damaged cast and make her digital debut. While Aamna will be seen playing a headstrong cop in the series, Shrenu will be seen in the role of a journalist. Their characters will be seen having different shades, making the viewers love their characters. The series is directed by Ekant Babani and will be streaming on ALT Balaji.

Aamna Sharif made her debut in the entertainment world with a Tamil Film titled Jjunction. She also appeared in popular Bollywood movies like Ek Villian and Aloo Chaat. She was later seen in Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi. Aamna is most popular for her role as a vamp, in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2018. She played the popular role of Komolika Chaubey aka Sonalika in the series after replacing Hina Khan.

