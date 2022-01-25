Aamna Sharif Reveals What Made Her Say Yes To The Web Series 'Damaged'

Aamna Sharif is a prominent tv actor who is best known for her stellar performances in tv shows like Kahiin to Hoga and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. As the actor is performing in a web series titled Damaged, whose season 3 is all set to release on Hungama Play, she recently opened up about what made her say yes to the show. She even talked about the character she will be essaying in the series and revealed how it had shades of grey.

Aamna Sharif on playing a cop in her web show 'Damaged'

According to a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aamna Sharif talked about her web series and revealed that the moment she heard the script, she knew she was doing it. She also stated that it was one of the roles that she always wanted to play and mentioned that as an actor one needs to be versatile, shock audiences with their performances, which only comes with something that is not in their comfort zone. Stating further about her role, she revealed that her character was definitely not in her comfort zone but drastically opposite to who she was in her personal life.

Furthermore, she also mentioned that her character in the show was not just a tough cop but also had shades of grey. While revealing how she wanted to get into the skin of the character and did a couple of workshops, she stated that she disconnected from her close-knit social circle ten days before the shoot.

"I wanted to be on my own. I watched a lot of interviews, documentaries on cops. I wanted to understand their mannerisms, their body language to how they behave in a particular manner," she added.

Aamna also revealed that as she has a lot of scenes in which she is using a gun that she never used in her life, she stated that the director, Vikrant gave him a gun to keep in the house before the shoot so that she could practice and not look unnatural when holding a gun. Moreover, she mentioned that as an actor, she never performed action scenes in her life but this character gave her that opportunity and added that it took a lot for her to play.

