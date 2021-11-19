'Aarya 2' Actor Vikas Kumar Shares Reaction On International Emmy Nomination For Series

Indian content is being recognised on a global level, and a glimpse of this was multiple shows being nominated for the International Emmy Awards. One among them was Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya. The web series is in contention in the Best Drama category.

One of the members of the cast, Vikas Kumar, expressed his delight on the feat achieved by the team. He recalled his initial reaction when told about the honour for the show. The actor added that it did not get 'bigger than this.'

Aarya actor Vikas Kumar shares reaction on International Emmy Awards Nomination

Vikas Kumar played the role of ACP Khan in the series and is set to return for the second season of the show. The actor recalled the moment when he first came to know about the nomination, "I was driving to a studio to dub for Aarya 2 when I received a message from our co-star. I was obviously ecstatic! It doesn't get bigger than this!"

Recently, Vikas Kumar worked again with Ram Madhwani on the movie Dhamaka. The venture stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. As the movie hit Netflix, Vikas wrote, on Instagram that he worked as an Actor and 'Workshop Director' on the film. "Whatever be the 'role', it's always a pleasure working with Ram Madhwani," he wrote.

Aarya has made it to the final four of the International Emmy Drama category which has other shows like El Presidente, Tehran and There She Goes – Season 2. The nominations of the awards had been announced in September earlier this year.

Aarya's plot revolves around Sushmita Sen's character getting involved in the world of drug mafia after her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh, is killed. The other members of the cast include Sikandar Kher, Manish Choudhary, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Sugandha Garg, among others.

The second season of the series is coming up on Disney + Hostar soon and its teaser raised excitement among fans.

The 49th edition of the International Emmy Awards is being held on November 22 in New York. In all, 11 categories will be awarded at the awards.

Among the other Indians in contention for the awards at the International Emmy Awards was Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Serious Men.