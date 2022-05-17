'Aarya 3': Sushmita Sen-starrer Set To Hit 'another Level'; Ram Madhvani Begins Scripting

Actor Sushmita Sen marked her smashing comeback into the world of acting in 2020 with the OTT web series, Aarya. The first and the second season of the popular web series won praise and accolades and now, the third season is all set to go on floors.

The third season of Aarya will also see her reprising the titular role. The show features the former Miss Universe playing the role of a fearless woman who is ready to go to any extent to protect her family.

Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer to go on floors this year

As per a report by Pinkvilla, filmmaker Ram Madhvani and his team have begun scripting for Aarya 3. A source close to the development of Aarya stated that the creators are excited to take the story to another level in terms of drama and thrills. The source told the publication, "Aarya is an extremely important project for him (Ram Madhvani), and he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for the third part. As of now, they are hoping to start filming by the end of the year."

Sushmita was recently honoured with the International Association of Working Women Award for her performance in the series. Sushmita shared that she felt 'euphoric' with the latest award in her kitty. The Main Hoon Na star credited the work put in by the team and termed it a 'surreal' feeling.

Sushmita Sen honoured by the DC South Asian Film Festival for Aarya

Sushmita Sen won the DC South Asian Film Festival for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a series. Sharing her feelings on the same, the 46-year-old actor exulted, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on Aarya 2. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone. It’s euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series".

She further added, " I would like to thank the organizers of the DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!"