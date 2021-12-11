'Aarya' Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Sushmita Sen's 'power-packed' Performance

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen returned to the phone screens with the brand new season of her crime thriller series Aarya. Aarya 2, the show's second season began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10 and was one of the most awaited shows of 2021. After the success of the show's first season, expectations with Aarya 2 were much high and seems like Sushmita Sen did complete justice to reprising her role as Aarya Sareen.

Soon after the release of Aarya 2, the social media platform Twitter saw a flood of tweets about the show. Fans expressed their excitement about the new season and promised to watch it as soon as possible. As viewers binge-watched the entire second season of this Sushmita Sen-starrer, here is what the viewers have to say.

Aarya 2 Twitter review

Aarya Season 2 seemingly saw a massive opening at Disney+ Hotstar following the success of the show's first season. Twitter is filled with netizens praising Sushmita Sen for her commendable acting in the crime-thriller show. One of the users reflected on Sushmita's role and mentioned she was dedicated and fierce at the same time. The user penned, "Stayed up all night and just finished with Aarya season 2 what a fantabulous performance @thesushmitasen delicate caring fierce bold at the same time. Hands down."

Another fan quipped he got goosebumps while watching Sushmita Sen's performance. The fan wrote, "Goosebumps! You rocked it @thesushmitasen!" The fan further mentioned how the show's climax was too good to describe and wrote, "Thrilled! The last ten minutes of last episode are too good to describe. What a performance. A class act in every aspect #Aarya2 is & worth watching. A perfect follow up season with no loose ends. Loved it thoroughly."

Another fan was seemingly very impressed by Sushmita Sen and called the entire show the actor's supremacy. The fan wrote, "The power she has rendered through her, in every women around, fighting for their love and family is unfathomable! Truly Sushmita Sen Supremacy."

Stayed up all night and just finished with #Aarya season 2 what a fantabulous performance @thesushmitasen delicate caring fierce bold at the same time. Hands down. — Harsh Verma (@harsh1628) December 11, 2021

Goosebumps! You rocked it @thesushmitasen ! Thrilled ! The last ten minutes of last episode are too good to describe. What a performance. A class act in every aspect #Aarya2 is & worth watching. A perfect follow up season with no loose ends. Loved it thoroughly 🥂👍❤️ — Dr. Naveen Kumar (@DocNaveenKumar) December 10, 2021

@thesushmitasen supremacy!

The power she has rendered through her, in every women around, fighting for their love and family is unfathomable!



Truly Sushmita Sen Supremacy 🔥❤️#AaryaSeason2 #Aarya2 @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/eLChJFm8Gs — Atithee Apoorva (@Atitheeapoorva7) December 10, 2021

Binged watch Aarya2 and i am in awe of @thesushmitasen the actor whtta performer cudnt take my eyes of her can't wait for nxt season🙌 — Shri💛 (@CupidWindy) December 10, 2021

Binge Watched #AaryaSeason2 .Yet again power packed performance by @thesushmitasen in #Aarya2 .Loved the characters of Daulat, ACP Khan and Sampat too. Would be eagerly waiting for Season 3 now. ☺️ — ଭକ୍ତି/भक्ति/Bhakti 🇮🇳 (@exploringlyf) December 10, 2021

Finished #AaryaSeason2 just now and it's really mind-blowing. Performance by @thesushmitasen was jaw dropping sometimes. #Aarya2 is not a story about glorifying the sacrifice of a mother but it's a story of a strong and independent woman which is the most rare in Indian cinema. — Ashutosh Shukla (@ashu6990) December 10, 2021

More about Aarya 2

Aarya 2 stars Sushmita Sen in the lead role as Aarya Sareen. Aarya Sareen, a caring and family-oriented woman, ends up becoming the mafia queen as she seeks revenge for her husband's death. The show also casts Akash Khurana, Sikandar Kher and Jayant Kriplani in pivotal roles. Watch Aarya 2's trailer below.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47