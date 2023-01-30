'Aarya' Star Sushmita Sen Says The Series Gives Her A 'sense Of Empowerment'

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Monday said she is thrilled to dive into the third season of her International Emmy-nominated series “Aarya”, which makes her feel at home and gives her a sense of empowerment.

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the Disney+ Hotstar show is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama “Penoza”, which revolves around a middle-aged woman and her struggle to save her family.

After two successfully critically-acclaimed seasons in 2020 and 2021, the team began filming for “Aarya 3” recently.

Sen expressed her gratitude towards the showrunners for creating Aarya, a character that has become synonymous with her name.

“I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of ‘Aarya’ season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment.

"I’m grateful to the entire team at Disney+ Hotstar, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India for the vision of creating Aarya and taking it to newer heights with every season,” the 47-year-old actor said in a statement.

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the teaser of “Aarya” season three today.

Working on season three of “Aarya” is special for him and his team, added Madhvani.

“I'm grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them they are going to ask for more seasons after this one,” he said.

The director said he is grateful to the cast and crew and especially Sen, who has made Aarya memorable.

“From being Emmy nominated for the International Emmys with season 1 to getting so much love and awards for Season 2, it's been a fantastic ride…here’s to a roaring Season 3,” he said.

“Sushmita Sen brings a sensitivity to Aarya, of a single mother traversing an unorthodox life. This gripping, relevant and hard-hitting season 3 will take this story forward with its many characters, multiple fractured relationships, small intimate moments and effective back stories,” added Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India.

The season one of "Aarya" revolved around a happily married woman Aarya (Sen), whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot and a threat looms over her family due to Tej's possible involvement in an illegal drug racket. In the sophomore season, Aarya is seen combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family.

The makers are yet to share the plotline and premiere date of the upcoming season.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)