'Aarya' Actor Manish Chaudhari Talks About Playing A Mafia Lord In The Series With Realism

Actor Manish Chaudhari recently talked about his character in the series Aarya. He plays the role of a mafia lord called Shekhawat, and is being showered with praises since the show's release. The actor goes into the details about the show and his co-stars in an interview with a media outlet. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | 'Aarya': Sushmita Sen has an adorable reply for Salman Khan's special message on series

Source: PR handout

Manish Choudhari is a very famous actor, well known for his work in URI, Satyamev Jayate, Batla House, Bypass Road, Bazaar, Raaz 3, Jannat 2 and more. He is recently seen in the antagonist's role in the new series called Aarya that features Sushmita Sen in the lead role. About his character - Shekhawat, he talked about how the cunning don came into existence.

Also Read | Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya'; says 'what a comeback'

The actor started by saying that he wanted to portray the character with ruthlessness as a real-life don. But he still wanted his character to look calm, cool and collected at the same time. He then talked about how long it took to bring the character to life. Things like clothes, his look and his mannerisms and habits of Shekhawat took long discussions to perfect and style, added the actor. He also mentioned how his character loved smoking cigars.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu praises Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', says 'want to work with Ram Madhvani'

Sushmita was a delight to work with

He then discussed his work relationship with his co-star Sushmita Sen. Manish revealed during the interview how he and Sen had some difficult scenes together that would involve physical violence. He then mentioned how both had their guard down and just went for every scene with energy. He also called his co-star his partner in crime and added that she was a delight to work with.

Also Read | Tamilrockers leaks Sushmita Sen's latest Hotstar web series 'Aarya'

On the topic of the praises he was receiving for his role, the actor said how he had been working since 1996 when he got his first break. It took another 14 years to truly get proper fame and recognition for his role of Sunil Puri in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, said the actor. After that, he got many well-known characters in many many movies and series. Lastly, the actor mentioned how it all felt unreal and that he was truly happy to be receiving all these praises.

Promo Pic Source: PR handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.