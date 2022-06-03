‘Aashram 3’ Twitter Review: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions To Bobby Deol’s Crime Series

Helmed by Prakash Jha, the plot of the series, Aashram revolves around a godman who is a conman and also exploits women. Alongside Bobby, the series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood, Navdeep Tomar and others in essential roles along with a couple of new additions to the cast including Esha Gupta and more. As the series was renewed for the third season, the third season of the series hit the OTT platform on 3 June 2022. Take a look at how the fans a reacting to the Prakash Jha directorial web series.

Aashram 3 Twitter Review

As the third season of Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram hit the OTT platform, MX Player, numerous fans took to Twitter and expressed their reactions to the new season of the show. While many fans began hailing "Japnaam" on Twitter, the others expressed their excitement about watching the highly-awaited season. Some fans took to their respective Twitter handles and stated how much they loved binge-watching the entire Aashram 3 in one night while complimenting Bobby Deol’s performance in the show. On the other hand, some fans stated that they were excited to watch the series but as they began watching it, they realised that the plot became lengthy and slow. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the recently released Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram 3.

Now watching #Aashram3. After the end of its second season, I was excited, I was not sure that its third season would come so soon. — Unknown One (@Unknown_One_01) June 3, 2022

Very excited for #Aashram3 but after watching it i think story was going slowly & lengthy.

I thought it was the end of it but not☹️.

Not excited for next season.#aashram4 @thedeol @iamtridha @DarshanKumaar — ANUrAG AGrAWAL⤴️ (@aasquare2) June 3, 2022

Bobby Deol on the work front

Bobby Deol was last seen in the crime drama, Love Hostel. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Helmed by National award-winning cinematographer Shankar Raman, the plot of the film traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of three of his films namely Penthouse, Apne 2 and Animal.

Image: Instagram/@prakashjproductions