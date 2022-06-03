Touted as one of the highly-anticipated web series so far, Aashram, which stars Bobby Deol in the lead, is all set for its fourth season. The third season of the crime-drama web series, which was released on Friday, hit the right chord leaving people curious about the fourth season of Aashram. Now, on the day the third season started streaming on MX Player, the makers teased fans with the much-awaited teaser of Season 4 of the forthcoming series.

Aashram 4 Teaser: Baba Nirmal says 'he is GOD'

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Bobby Deol has shared an intriguing teaser of the fourth season of Aashram which looks every bit gripping and the comment section is proof of it. The teaser starts with Bobby Deol, who plays Baba Nirala in the show, declaring himself 'God' as he dares police officials to arrest him, saying, "how can they arrest God."

Sharing the teaser, Bobby Deol wrote in the caption, "Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain sirf @mxplayer par. #Aashram4 #TeaserOutNow." Watch here:

Aditi Pohankar is back to Baba's ashram

The clip even sees glimpses of protests and a funeral. Aditi Pohankar, who was seen hiding from the 'Aashram' people in the third season, is willingly back to the Aashram, maybe with a mission. In the video, Baba could be heard saying, "Bhagwan hum hain. Tumhare kaanon se upar. Swarg banaya hai maine. Bhagwan ko kaise arrest kar sakte ho (I am God. I am above your law. I have created this heaven. How can you arrest God)." The teaser also gives a glimpse of Baba's lieutenant Bhopa Singh (Chandan Roy Sanyal) threatening Pammi to stay away from Baba Nirmal soon after which she is seen getting dressed as a bride, without revealing the identity of the groom.

The teaser is getting a wonderful response in no time as a netizen commented, "What a series I am speechless superbbb...just Mind-blowing", another one wrote, "Bollywood has new villain now .. wanna see in dark thriller as villain," and others dropped heart emoticons to the post.

More on Aashram

Ashram, directed by Prakash Jha, also stars Esha Gupta, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury. The fourth season of the thriller drama is slated to release in 2023.

Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol