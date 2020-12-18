ABC Develops the Primetime Version Of Classic 'All My Children' With Kelly Ripa

ABC is all set to create a primetime version of All My Children. The reboot of the classic daytime soap opera is currently known as Pine Valley, receiving its title from the fictional Philadelphia suburb. It had served as the setting for the show. The new one will tell the story of a journalist, who comes with a secret ambition to expose the dark history of a town, Pine Valley. However, the young person gets tangled in a fight between the Kane and Santos families. Here is everything you need to know about the All My Children reboot. Check out:

ABC develops the primetime version of All My Children

According to a report by Vulture, ABC has already started developing the primetime version of All My Children. Leo Richardson will write as well as executive produce the reboot. Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will don the hat of executive producers under their banner of Milojo Productions alongside Albert Bianchini. Additionally, Andrew Stearn and will be the executive producer with Andrew Stearn Productions. Meanwhile, Robert Nixon, the son of All My Children creator Agnes Nixon, will also executive produce the series.

Return of All My Children cast

The director of development at Milojo, Michael Halpern was reportedly instrumental in developing the project. All My Children reboot will also mark the return of original cast members Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who received high praise for their performances. The duo portrayed the on-screen couple in the series, after which they started dating and got married. Kelly Ripa played the role of Hayley Vaughan for 12 years between 1990- 2002. Meanwhile, Mark Consuelos essayed Mateo Santos Sr from 1995 to 2002.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's work front

On the work front, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have numerous projects going on, comprising of comedy-drama Work Wife. The former will star and executive produce the pilot, which focuses on her relationship with her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest. On the other hand, Leo Richardson, who will write the reboot, has worked on Star and Eastenders.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.