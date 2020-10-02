'Abhay 2' Ending Explained: What Happens To Sonam And Abhay In 'Abhay 2' Ending?

Abhay is a Hindi language crime thriller web series that featured Kunal Kemmu in the lead role of a police officer. The series returned for its second season recently and has been received well by the critics and audiences alike. The show revolves around a sharp police officer and his hunt for criminals.

The second season also features Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vadaan in key roles. A lot of people have been wondering about the Abhay 2 web series ending and are confused about what actually happened at the ending of Abhay 2. To all the people who are curious to know about Abhay 2 web series ending, here is Abhay 2 ending explained.

Abhay 2 ending explained

Abhay 2 is darker, grittier and full of action than its predecessor first season. Abhay 2 ending episode starts on a rather surprising note which makes towards the climax of the episode. The last episode of Abhay 2 begins with a dream sequence. In this scene which takes place 6 months before the current timeline, Abhay gives life to Sonam who praises him. Suddenly that girl changes to Natasha from season 1 who tells him that it is because of him that she is dead and how can he forget him. Abhay had killed Natasha in season 1 of Abhay. A surprised Abhay then wakes up in the hospital.

The kidnapper then attacks a police station and kills a psychotic killer. He films this incident and the clip gets shown everywhere in media. In the video, the kidnapper tells the world that he is not a cruel person and instead he is fighting for justice. He tells that the government is spending its time, effort, and money in keeping such criminals alive but it does not care about the kidnapped children. Towards the ending of Abhay 2, the viewers get to see a lot of twists and turns.

It is revealed that Abhay’s girlfriend Sonam is also with the kidnapper and is also behind the killings right from the beginning. She also tells that the kidnapper gave her the motive to live and he is not an evil person. Abhay then also makes a surprising revelation that he has saved the kids already and has also diffused the bomb. The kidnapper was under the false impression that he still has the kids. After telling everything to the kidnapper Abhay kills him with a pencil but Sonam is nowhere to be seen. To leave no traces behind, Abhay bombs the whole place and leaves.

Image Credits: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

In the dying moments of the final episode, the viewers see that Abhay’s colleague and police officer Khushboo receives an email. The email has details about Natasha’s death and also reveals some previously unknown details about Abhay as a killer to Khusboo. It is highly possible that Nidhi Singh’s character received these emails from Sonam. As the viewers don't actually see Sonam dying in the bombings, it is possible that Abhay left her and she revealed this detail to her. The episode ends with Natasha asking Abhay that what is he going to do now about Sonam before disappearing. Abhay 2 ends on a cliffhanger and also a sinister note with a possibility that Abhay might be exposed as a killer if the third season is made.

