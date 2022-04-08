'Abhay 3' Twitter Review: Fans Call Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'thrilling Till The Last Shot'

After offering some nail-biting sequences in the first two parts of the Abhay web series, actor Kunal Kemmu is once again back as officer Abhay Pratap Singh to solve a new mystery. Abhay 3 sees Kunal Kemmu in a dashing avatar of an investigating officer who has a mind of a criminal and is all set to battle a 'dark force' and 'an unknown threat.'The series recently premiered on Zee5 on April 8. As the highly talked about series is released, netizens' took to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts and opinions on the crime-thriller drama.

Indian television and radio host Siddharth Kannan called Abhay a must-watch, he wrote "#Abhay3 is deadly. Abhay is mysterious. Abhay is a must-watch. Kudos to the powerhouse team of @kunalkemmu @AshaNegi7 @Divyakitweet @Nnidhisin @TanujVirwani @ActorVijayRaaz and the rest of the cast. 3.5 stars!"

Another user wrote "Finished watching #Abhay3 already. Loved season 3, gripping till the end, thrilling till the last shot. Hope abhay returns someday again!"

Finished watching #Abhay3 already. Loved season 3, gripping till the end, thrilling till the last shot. Hope abhay returns someday again! — commodity trader (@commodities_ind) April 8, 2022

@Divyakitweet watched 1-2 episode #Abhay3 #DivyaAgarwal what a growth in ur acting.felt great seeing ur acting.harleen,kabhir is a very dark influencer,nobody can think influencers have this side too😲now I'll be scared to meet u divya.bcoz what u did for that girl was scary — Raksha🖤 (@RakshithaRame16) April 8, 2022

From this morning I’m watching #Abhay3 and all I can say is marvellous!! Great work amazing action portrayed by you guys @kunalkemmu @Divyakitweet @Tanujvirwani — Kkkasshhiisshh (@devil__0331) April 8, 2022

The plot of the film revolves around a cop trying to crack a case about the murder of girls and his face-off with someone who is termed as 'mentally unstable.' The series will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and has been directed by Ishq Vishk fame Ken Ghosh, who has been associated with the series from the start. Apart from Kunal Kemmu Abhay 3 also stars Asha Negi, Vidya Malvade, Vijay Raaz, Divya Agarwal, and Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles.

