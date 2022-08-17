Actor Ali Fazal Shares 'fan Art' With Terrifying Look Of 'Mirzapur' Character Guddu Pandit

Ali Fazal has given some stellar performances in his celebrated career, and one of the most iconic ones has to be that of 'Guddu Bhaiya' from Mirzapur. As the entire cast and crew begin prep to start shooting for the highly anticipated third season, Fazal is currently busy with his own prep to bring back his character on screen. Meanwhile, recently, Ali Fazal shared 'fan art' on his Instagram feed and left his fans excited.

Actor Ali Fazal shares 'fan art'; post leaves fans excited

The Fukrey actor shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post as, 'Fan Art! #mirzapur'. The picture suggests Guddu Bhaiya will be seen in a bolder avatar in the upcoming series Mirzapur 3. Without even waiting for a second, the actor's fans filled the comments section with messages. A user wrote, 'Can't wait', while a second user commented, 'One of the best Amazon series'. A third user wrote, "bhaiya me bhaiya hmre guddu bhaiya (sic)".

Talking about Season 3, Kaleen Bhaiya will lose his calm seeing his son Munna dead and on the other hand, Guddu Bhaiya will leave everyone shocked with his dangerous avatar. A tremendous fight will be seen between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya. The makers of Mirzapur 3 are all set to set the bar high for their series. Fans will be taken on an adventurous ride and will be left surprised with each shot. Reportedly, Ali has hired a new trainer Rohit Nayyar to help him work towards his character's physicality. Rohit has promised to train Ali by introducing a new fitness regime for the upcoming Mirzapur Season 3.

(Image: @alifazal9/Instagram)