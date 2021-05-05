Actor Kwak Dong-yeon Has A Unique Take On 'Vincenze's' Season 2, Proposes A Spin-off

South Korean television series Vincenzo is making many headlines ever since the season finale premiered. Interestingly, the open ending of the Song Joong Ki starrer has left fans asking for a second season. And, now, amid this, actor Kwak Dong Yeon has proposed a spin-off via a tweet on the micro-blogging site. After Vincenzo wrapped up its run on May 2, the official Twitter handle of Netflix South Korea shared a video and captioned it with, 'what? Today is the last day of Vincenzo'. Responding to the same, Kwak asserted, "I wish Netflix would make a spin-off", (translated by Jazmine Media) in the Korean language.

Kwak Dong-Yeon's take on Vincenzo season 2

Will there be Vincenzo season 2?

This is not the first time when Kwak has spoken about season 2. Kwak Dong-Yeon said that a second season would be a dream come true for him to Sports Chosun via Soompi. Kwak self-proclaimed that it would be a dream come true and he hopes that it really happens. Talking more about his piece of mind on another season of the series, Dong-yeon added that maybe he could be a grown-up Young Ho (Kang Chae Min) or a ghost who follows Vincenzo around all the time. However, he concluded by saying that he is satisfied with the current result. In the series, Kwak Dong-Yeon plays Jang Jun-woo's brother Jang Han-Seo, who managed to become a person he could be proud of before he departed the world.

On the other hand, lead actor Song Joong-Ki has also opened up about season 2 of the series, in an interview with South Korean news agency Sports Chosun (and translated by Jazmine Media). During the same, he asserted that there has been no talks about season 2 yet. The actor further added that he is 'personally happy' with people requesting for season 2 but 'realistically speaking', it's not coming out. He added that he doesn't think there were any discussions of season 2 internally.

More about Vincenzo

The South Korean series, which is now available on streaming giant Netflix, premiered on tvN on February 20, 2021. The channel aired fresh episodes on weekends. The 20-episodes series has bagged 8.6 ratings on its IMDb page.

