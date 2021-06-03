Actress Jun Ji Hyun And Husband Choi Joon Hyuk Spark Divorce Rumours

The rumours regarding the alleged problems in the marriage of Jun Ji Hyun have been going on for a while now. While she has remained strongly silent on the rumours, it appears that she may be heading for divorce with husband Choi Joon Hyuk. This rumour has been recently combined with another one that suggests that he was cheating on her after the couple started facing troubles in their marriage. Following are more details about this new development, along with what the actor may be intending to do as a response.

Jun Ji Hyun got cheated on by her husband?

According to the YouTube channel of Garo Sero Institute, the actor is on the verge of divorcing her husband. The core reason why their marriage appears to have hit the rocks is his alleged affair with another woman, whose identity has not been confirmed. However, Jun is reportedly being hesitant in filing for divorce with him as it may end up harming her commercial deals. She may also face legal troubles if the companies she is involved with face bad press due to any incidents regarding her personal life.

It is being said that the actor is in a rather conflicted state of mind, as she aims to wind up this matter without attracting too much attention. She is even considering emigrating to another country in an attempt to quell this matter, which appears to be gaining more attention by the day. However, her agency Culture Deport has unequivocally denied that she is aiming to get a divorce, calling such rumours “baseless” in nature. The agency also added that they will be attempting to track down such rumours in order to counter them.

Jun Ji Hyun has starred in a number of popular TV shows and films over the last few years. Some of the popular ones include My Love from the Star, Legend of the Blue Sea, My Sassy Girl and many more. She has recently starred in the periodical thriller series Kingdom: Ashin of the North, which is based on the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods.

