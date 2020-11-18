Adam Driver Confronts John Oliver About His Statements On 'Last Week Tonight' Show

Host John Oliver’s wish has finally been granted as Adam Driver appeared on the Last Week Tonight show and had a confrontation with the host about his 'strange' obsession with him. However, it did not exactly happen in the way that John Oliver had imagined him to do. Read on to know more details.

Adam Driver confronts John Oliver about his statements

While going through the happenings of 2020 in the year’s final episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver mentioned how he spent the last 12 months of the year "demanding that Adam Driver demolish me, crush my larynx, you unwieldy boulder”. However, he was joined by Adam Driver through FaceTime, who confronted him for the comments he has been making throughout the season. Adam asked, “This thing you've been doing that's either sexual or violent... This strange, strange bit that for some reason you’ve pulled me into. What is it?", he continued, "When you first started doing it, it was easy for me to shrug it off." Which were also interrupted by Oliver with quips, like, "Especially with those shoulders, I bet."

But Adam Driver continued with what he had to say and asked Oliver to "Stop talking!" The actor further said, "Do you realize, over this past year, what you’ve asked me to do to you? ‘Collapse on your chest.’ ‘Tie your fingers in a square knot.’ ‘Step on your throat.’ ‘Shatter your knees.’ ‘Pull your heart out through your ear.’ What's wrong with you? You realize we’re strangers, right? I don’t know you. And now random people on the internet stan us, claiming that you thirsting over me is 'a mood.' I’m sick of people stopping me on the street and asking me if I’m going to punch a hole in you like a Marriage Story wall."

Although Adam Driver tried to get an apology out of John Oliver initially all he got was the host admitting to being "America's naughtiest b----." Finally, he gave up and accepted what he had said through the season was wrong and said, "Consider this bit over. It's done." Adam Driver tried to be understanding and encouraged Oliver to get up from his desk and white Last Week Tonight background and explore his surroundings.

But that didn’t work in Driver’s regard and rather sounded like he was giving the host order and hinted as to he was giving in to what Oliver wanted from him. Adam said, "Explore the f---ing space, you hollow-boned Mr. Bean cosplayer. Look around you, you under-baked gingerbread boy”. To this, Oliver replied, "Oh God, that feels good," and that made Adam hang up on him.

