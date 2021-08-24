Adarsh Gourav Teams Up With 'Kesari' Writer Girish Kohli For A Short Film 'Mr. Radish'

The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav teamed up with Mom fame director and writer Girish Kohli for a short film titled Mr. Radish. The prevailing restriction imposed by the authorities are hampering numerous businesses worldwide and the entertainment industry is no exception. However, talented filmmakers are creating art out of the ordeal as they come up with ideas and execute them with sheer determination with whatever is available to them. One such example is Girish Kohli who has written blockbuster films such as Mom and Kesari.

Adarsh Gourav and Girish Kohli team up for Mr. Radish

After working with the 27-year-old actor, who shot to fame with The White Tiger, Kohli's idea was to shoot a short film with him, with whatever resources available. Considering the strict lockdown imposed in the country, the movie was shot entirely on the phone. the idea for Mr. Radish stuck with Kohli when his filmmaker friend was looking to acquire short films for an OTT platform and asked him for some film about the COVID-19 situation. He came up with Mr. Radish, a high on the concept yet film-able due to strict lockdown when they did not have a crew or resources.

Talking about the challenges faced while filming, Kohli said, ''The biggest hurdle was the lockdown which made it difficult and risky to put a crew together. We shot with a skeleton crew and for the duration of the shoot, we all lived together in the house that we shot in. No one left the house. Adarsh got injured in the shoulder one day before the shoot and the orthopedist advised him to take a break and forget the film''.

He continued, ''But Adarsh showed courage and strapped himself in all kinds of bandages and made it to the shoot. In the climax, we had to use 500 radishes to create the desired visual impact. It became a challenge to go out and procure so many radishes on the same day and complete the shoot before they began to rot''. Kohli revealed the inspiration behind the movie being Steven Soderbergh by saying, '

''When a man who has shot Traffic, The Knick as well as Ocean's eleven, decides to shoot an entire series like Mosaic on an iPhone, it makes a man like me curious. He went on to shoot 2 feature films like "Unsane" and "High Flying bird" on an iPhone too. I believe, as long as your content is being consumed on a phone, t.v or computer screen, flagship smartphones have a good enough camera to make a film. It empowers an independent filmmaker to tell whatever story he wants''.

More on Mr. Radish

The horror-comedy short film follows the story of a man who lives alone during the lockdown, and thinks that his house is haunted by a ghost who gives him 'trouble breathing'. While the movie will provide a perfect blend of horror and comical kicks, the audience can expect an unexpected twist of events at the end. Calling it a 'Hilariously creative concept', the Austin Film Festival has awarded it the "Best Horror Comedy Film"

In other news, Girish Kohli is gearing up for Rajkummar Rao starrer H.I.T for which he has provided the dialogues. He has also begun working on directing a feature film & am working on a historical fiction novel simultaneously. Mr. Radish is available to watch on MX player for the audience. Check out the trailer for the short film.

IMAGE- ADARSH GOURAV'S INSTAGRAM & PR