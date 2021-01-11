Adil Hussain Shares The Moment When He Did A 'Namaste' For Star Trek Discovery Scene

Sci-fi series Star Trek Discovery has taken the audiences on an intergalactic tour which makes it one of their favourite shows. What makes it all the more interesting to watch for the Indian audiences is that Bollywood actor Adil Hussain also features on the show in a guest appearance. Recently, the actor took to Twitter to share a picture of him doing a Namaste in one of the scenes. Scroll to see the picture.

Also read | Angelina Jolie Spotted With Her Daughters, Zahara & Shiloh At An Ethiopian Boutique In LA

Also read | Sean Bean Recalls His Thoughts While Filming Ned Stark's Death Scene In 'Game Of Thrones'

Adil Hussain in Star Trek does Namaste

Adil Hussain shared a picture of him doing Namaste in one of the scenes of the show. In the picture, he is seen standing with his hands joined and has a huge smile on his face. He is folding his hands in a 'Namaste' to his co-star Sonequa Martin-Green who plays the character of Michael Burnham. In the caption of the post, he wrote, 'Namaste! (I bow to your Divine Self Within). Felt so good to do a Namaste in the Galactic Space, as a Lieutenant, as a True Believer #StarFleet #StarTrekDiscovery @StarTrekDiscovery Seasons Finale'. From the caption of the picture, it appears that the scene will be featured in the season finale of Star Trek Discovery.

Namaste! (I bow to your Divine Self Within).felt so good to do a Namaste in the Galactic Space, as a Lieutenant, as a True Believer #StarFleet #StarTrekDiscovery @StarTrekDiscovery Seasons Finale. https://t.co/ZdPg8DpPFa pic.twitter.com/GbNjxNElxv — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) January 10, 2021

Several of his fans and viewers of the show have also commented on the tweet by appreciating his performance in the show. One user has also pointed out that Namaste is a symbol of Indian tradition and the world should be taught how to use it, especially in the time of such a pandemic. See their reactions here:

This sequence, these smiles and your gesture brought tears and a warm smile to me. You and @SonequaMG did an amazing work 🖖 pic.twitter.com/0natENJQWf — Rudolf Bühler 🖖🏻 (@rtbuhler) January 10, 2021

A symbol of Indian tradition that World should be taught how to use! especially in the view of Covid-19 Pandemic. It teaches you how to keep your distance while still acknowledging the other human or higher being showing respect & gratitude Indian🙏 remains indisputably THE best — Promila Bittu safaya (@BittuSafaya) January 10, 2021

As a person of faith who loves Star Trek, it is always so refreshing to see elements of human spiritual life continuing on into that great vision of the future.

Thank you for doing your part! — Adam Waddell, 143 (@waddell_adam) January 10, 2021

I loved seeing you in the finale!! — Michael King (@mhking) January 10, 2021

As great and fun of a finale as that was, it would’ve failed if we didn’t get an update on your character. He embodies all the ideals of the federation and it was great to see his dedication rewarded. — Albert Vargas (@AlbieUnsure) January 10, 2021

No joke, your character was my favorite of the season, and gave me the most hope in a dark time. Thank you for this role; it was truly emblematic of what Star Trek has meant to me my entire life. — steamboat28 (@steamboat28) January 10, 2021

Adil Hussain in Star Trek plays the character of Aditya Sahil in the show. He is one of the scientists who help fight evil forces. He stars in the That Hope Is You, Part 1, People of Earth, and That Hope Is You, Part 2 episodes.

Star Trek Discovery is the seventh instalment in the Star Trek franchise. It is created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. The plot of the show revolves around Michael Burnham and her teammates in the USS Discovery who travel to the faraway galaxies and planets to discover new life forms. Star Trek Discovery cast includes Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Jason Isaacs, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, David Ajala, and Rachael Ancheril. The show is available for streaming on Netflix. It has three seasons so far.

Also read | Jeffree Star And Kanye West Affair: What Made Ava Louise Make Up & Spread The Rumours?

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles In Her Latest Photoshoot; Check Out The Pics

Image courtesy- @_adilhussain Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.