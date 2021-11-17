Aditya Chopra's YRF To Invest Rs 100 Crore For First OTT Venture, To Be A Multi Starrer

Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF) has massive plans to reshape the OTT landscape of India and recently the company has decided to invest some amount for their digital venture. Aditya Chopra is shelling out 100 crores for the first project that will be a huge four hero starrer.



“YRF is making its intent clear about their digital venture by shelling out 100 crores for their project. They want to produce the best content and they want to be the leaders while doing that. They want to create a paradigm shift for content in India and this first project will be a testimony to their belief to make clutter-breaking projects,” informs a trade source on conditions of anonymity.



“Of course, YRF would want to start very big and with a bang. They are the leaders of the game in the Indian film business and they would naturally want to be the best when they explore the digital landscape. YRF wants to mount this project in a way that it becomes the talk of the nation. It will be a four-hero project, something that the digital space has never seen before!” adds the source.



The company has already invested 1200 crore in its spectacular theatrical slate of 2021-2022. Yash Raj Films has decided to start a new business venture that will mark its foray into the booming Indian OTT market. The industry is abuzz with the news that Aditya Chopra has grand plans to contribute towards and disrupt the digital content market as it stands today and is earmarking 500 crores for YRF Entertainment – the OTT arm of the movie studio.

Currently, the studio is awaiting the release of the upcoming highly anticipated film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Kha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatrically on November 19. In the film, Mukerji and Khan are pitted against the new con couple, played by Gully Boy breakout Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. The film has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who had previously worked as an assistant director in YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

(IMAGE: PTI)