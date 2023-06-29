Last Updated:

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor Attend The Night Manager 2 Screening

The makers of The Night Manager 2 hosted a screening of the show in Mumbai on Thursday June 29 with several celebrities marking their presence.

Aalokitaa Basu
Aditya Roy Kapur
Keeping it casual once again, leading man Aditya Roy Kapur showed up in a beige pullover and dark pants for The Night Manager 2 screening in Mumbai. 

Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala arrived for the screening in a lavender grey corseted tulle midi with minute ruffle detailing. 

Anil Kapoor
Main man Anil Kapoor kept it dapper as always in a midnight blue ensemble. 

Tillotama Shome
Tillotama Shome, who plays Lipika in the series chose an oversized button down dress for the event. Here she is pictured along side co-star Sobhita. 

Sandeep Modi
Sandeep Modi, director and creator of The Night Manager franchise also attended the event with his wife. 

Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur arrived to support Aditya Roy Kapur for his big night. 

Jim Sarbh
Jim Sarbh too was in attendance for the screening event and arrived in a casual and comfortable fit. 

Disha Patani
Disha Patani attended the event looking chic in denim, paired with tan brown calf-high boots. 

Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh too was spotted at the event in a monochrome ensemble. 

