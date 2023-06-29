Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor Attend The Night Manager 2 Screening

Quick links:
Keeping it casual once again, leading man Aditya Roy Kapur showed up in a beige pullover and dark pants for The Night Manager 2 screening in Mumbai.
Sobhita Dhulipala arrived for the screening in a lavender grey corseted tulle midi with minute ruffle detailing.
Tillotama Shome, who plays Lipika in the series chose an oversized button down dress for the event. Here she is pictured along side co-star Sobhita.
Sandeep Modi, director and creator of The Night Manager franchise also attended the event with his wife.
Jim Sarbh too was in attendance for the screening event and arrived in a casual and comfortable fit.