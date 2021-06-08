After Antonia Thomas Exits 'The Good Doctor', What Happens To Claire's Character?

With the airing of The Good Doctor Season 4 Finale, actor Antonia Thomas announced her exit from the show. Antonia played Dr. Claire Browne, a surgical resident who is a close friend of Dr. Shaun Murphy. Claire has been one of the main characters on the show ever since its inception. As Season 4 ends, we also see that her character decides to stay back in Guatemala, while the others move on. Claire leaving The Good Doctor was an outcome of the actor leaving the show in real life.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Finale

In the finale of The Good Doctor Season 4, Claire's character is offered a new job in Guatemala, and she is encouraged to take it up by her colleagues. Claire's character is known for being an empath, and her counterpart Lim argues that this quality of hers makes her better for the job in Guatemala. Claire decides to take up this job and stay back in Guatemala, as her colleagues go back. We also see that Shaun hugs Claire for the first time ever in the airport as they depart from each other.

Is Antonia Thomas leaving The Good Doctor?

On June 8, 2021, Antonia Thomas took to Instagram and penned her feelings as she announced her exit. "It has been a privilege and pleasure to play Claire Browne and to be a part of such a wonderful show, working with such brilliant people,'' she wrote. In an interview with Deadline, Antonia told them that it was an incredibly difficult decision to leave the show. She then went on to say that being a part of the show “For me, as an actress, having versatility and creativity have been something that’s been really, really important." She further added," I’ve come from the British system where you play a role, you film it for a couple of months because seasons are only six episodes long, and then you can do something else, and I think after dedicating four years to Claire and her journey and really, really exploring the character, I am just now ready to try something new, ultimately.''

