After 'Fabulous Lives...', Are Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora Coming Together For New Series?

Web series and docuseries, which focus on the lives of Bollywood celebrities are garnering a lot of attention from the audience. After the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which focuses on the lavish lives of four best friends, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are reportedly set to give a sneak peek into their personal and professional lives to their fans. The duo, who always make sure to give away major sisters' goals, are reportedly coming together for a web series named Arora Sisters.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are collaborating to bring a new web series named Arora Sisters. The web series will not only focus on their professional front but will dig deep into their personal lives. The series will follow the two celebs' day-to-day lives as they juggle various roles, including being a mom, a partner, an entrepreneur, a sister and even their individual selves. Apart from this, their two sisters' inner circle of friends will also be a part of the series.

The publication's source said, "The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika's inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora's families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences."

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora to come up with another show with their friends

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora share a close bond with actor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The four are often seen partying together on various occasions. According to the same report, Malaika and Amrita Arora will also be a part of another reality show called Guts. The show is expected to come on Netflix and focus on the lives of the four friends - Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The series will peek inside the lives of the four divas as they juggle their work and families and get together to party.