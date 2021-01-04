After John Bishop's Entry In 'Doctor Who', Rumours Suggest Jodie Whittaker's Exit In S14?

British science-fiction television show Doctor Who was recently confirmed for its 13th season. The show is currently under media attention after a recent report on Daily Mirror speculated that the lead actor Jodie Whittaker, might not return for the Season 14. Jodie is the current 'Doctor' on the show. Read on for more reports and speculations about on Doctor Who Season 13.

Jodie Whittaker in 'Doctor Who' might not be back after Season 13?

After John Bishop was announced as the new companion of Doctor Who in Season 13, the recent reports suggest that Jodie Whittaker might not continue after the next season. A report on UK tabloid Daily Mirror suggests that along with Jodie Whittaker, co-actor Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will also leave the show after the next season, however, Chris Chibnall will continue the show as the head writer & executive producer. However according to Variety, when they contacted the BBC spokesperson for the same, they refused to give any comments about the recent speculation. Even though the news might be speculation as of now, but it won't be an out of the blue change of script, as according to the recent seasons on the show, each 'Doctor' remains on the show for almost 3 years or so only.

The 13th season is set to showcase eight episodes where Jodie Whittaker would return for her third series as the 13th Doctor. She plays the role of the most recent incarnation of the 'Doctor', who is an alien Time Lord. The filming of the new season has commenced in November 2020 and is expected to wrap up by 10 months.

Recently, two of the main characters exited the show as depicted in the New Year special episode of Doctor Who Revolution of the Daleks. It was shown that English comedian and presenter John Bishop would now be seen as the new companion for Doctor Who 2021. According to radiotimes, series 13 is currently filming in South Wales and will showcase a new cast addition in the form of the veteran comedian and broadcaster John Bishop. Apart from Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill is set to return as Yasmin Khan in the 13th season.

