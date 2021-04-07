After Nanavati Case, Ekta Kapoor To Throw Light On Emergency, Indira In 'The Verdict 2'

After adapting the much controversial KM Nanavati case, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring another landmark case with the second season of The Verdict. This time, the producer throws light on some of the developments and a case that ‘led to the Emergency.’ She announced that the series on her platform ALTBalaji was based on two ‘stellar books.'

Ekta Kapoor’s The Verdict 2 on Emergency

Ekta took to Instagram to make the announcement of The Verdict 2. Sharing the book covers of The Case That Shook India by Prashant Bhushan and Emergency Retold by Kuldip Nayar, she termed that the reference point was the ‘in-depth’ books. With the words ‘People vs Indira Gandhi’, Ekta called the only female Prime Minister of the country as a 'woman worth admiration and critique.'

The series will throw light on the Indira Gandhi vs Raj Narain case, that was one of the important chapters during the Emergency era. It was on June 12,1975 that the Allahabad High Court had held Indira Gandhi guilty of election malpractice and misuse of government machinery after Raj Narain, who had been defeated by the then PM in the 1971 elections, had moved court. The leader was unseated from her Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli and was barred from elections for six years, apart from other serious charges.

The Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 25 June 1975 to 21 March 1977 is considered among the most controversial events in Indian history.

The first season of The Verdict was based on the 1959 K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra case, which traced the accusations against Indian Naval Command Officer KM Nanavati, in the murder case of Prem Ahuja, allegedly over the extra-marital affair with the officer’s wife.

The series, that released on September 30, 2019, had starred Elli AvrRam, Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Viraf Patel, among others.