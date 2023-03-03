After Sachin Tendulkar, Prajakta Koli’s Photo With Bill Gates Goes Viral

Jugjugg Jeeyo actress Prajakta Koli recently met American business tycoon Bill Gates. She shared a glimpse of their meeting on social media where she can be seen posing with the co-founder of Microsoft who is currently on a tour in India. The Mismatched star shared that she will soon drop her interaction with the billionaire on her YouTube segment, #RealTalkTuesday.

In the picture, Prajakta is looking pretty in a green pantsuit with black detailing. She accessorised her look with silver hoops. On the other hand, Bill Gates wore a blue shirt teamed with beige pants and a royal blue sweater. Koli took to her Instagram story and wrote, "#RealTalkTuesday coming up soon. @thisisbillgates"

Gates quickly reshared her story and wrote, "And it's always great to see the Gates foundation goalkeeper."

Take a look at their Instagram stories:

For the unversed, Prajakta has been a member of the Gates Foundation advisory board since 2022. However, the details of their discussion weren't disclosed but the philanthropist's agenda for this year's visit was health, hunger, and climate change.

More about Prajakta Koli

Prajakta made her Bollywood debut with Jugjugg Jeeyo in 2022. Apart from her, the film also starred Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Sood in key roles.

However, she rose to fame on OTT with her stint in Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf. After the successful run of season 1, she recently appeared in season 2 of the same.