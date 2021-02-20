Agatha All Along - WandaVision's Big Revelation Comes With Its Own Tunes

The 7th episode of WandaVision, titled "Breaking the Fourth Wall" paints a picture of all the theories accumulated throughout the run of the show. Although fans had already guessed that Agnes was indeed Agatha Harkness, it was still fun to see the truth unfold. Along with the truth, fans were also treated with a classic theme song meant for the villainess.

Agatha All Along

The episode finale was given a musical twist with a catchy theme song performed by none other than the actor Kathryn Hahn herself. While the song plays in the background, the musical sequence uses clips of several events that occurred in the previous episodes and paints it in a way that reveals that Agatha was the mastermind behind all of this all along and not the Scarlet Witch, like most of us previously thought.

Up until the basement scene, even Wanda held herself responsible for the pocket reality. Though many were rooting for the show to take the House of M route and were clearly bummed to not see the outcome, Agatha's revelation revived fans hopes for a satisfying finale. Since there's one more exhaustive week left to go until the next episode drops and fans really can't do anything to manipulate time, here's how you can spend the weekend waiting.

Jam to the song with Agatha All Along lyrics

Who's been messing up everything?

It's been Agatha all along

Who's been pulling every evil string?

It's been Agatha all along

She's insidious

So perfidious

That you haven't even noticed and the pity is

The pity is

Pity, pity, pity, pity

It's too late to fix anything

Now that everything has gone wrong

It's Agatha

Naughty Agatha

It's been Agatha all along

The tune was produced by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and was sung by Hahn, Lopez, Eric Bradley, Greg Wipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White.

Who is Agatha Harkness?

Here's what is still bothering the fans. While the show portrays Agatha as an evil antagonist, in the comics, Agatha was nothing but a grey character who had a complicated but mostly friendly relationship with Scarlet Witch. Depicted as a much older woman, Agatha was a powerful witch and a governess for Franklin Richards (ref Fantastic Four) before she was called to mentor Wanda into becoming a witch. She had a significant part to play in the lives of Wanda and Vision's twins Tommy and William in the comics.

Since Agatha-as-Agnes mentioned her husband Ralph a couple of times throughout the series, fans are questioning whether he is also a part of her vicious plan. Perhaps another big revelation saved up for the next episode? The intriguing spellbook found in her basement is also among the many things that are keeping fans up at night.

