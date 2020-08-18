'Agents Of SHIELD' Star Chloe Bennet Shows Off Her Tattoo To Mark The End Of Show

After a long run, the Marvel comics based show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. came to an end last week. With seven seasons, it was one of the longest-running modern Marvel TV show. Fans were devastated to see that their favourite Phil Coulson led team will not be seen on TV anymore.

Several fans took to their social media and reacted sadly to the end of the show. But one of the lead actor from the show, Chloe Bennet revealed that she had gotten a tattoo to made and revealed at the end of the series she worked in for so long. Here are all the details.

Chloe Bennet reveals her AoS tattoo

Chloe Bennet is seen in the shoes of Sky AKA Quake AKA Daisy Johnson on AoS since the first season of the show. She is the villain of the series initially, but later she uses her powers for good deeds. And to mark her journey and honour the end of the show, the actor got herself a new tattoo of a daisy just like her name on the show.

She took to her Instagram on August 12 and shared pictures of her getting the tattoo. The tattoo is situated just above her elbow in her left hand. In the caption of this picture she wrote "A daisy for Daisy". Take a look at the post here.

Chloe's character Daisy has always been a fan favourite as she sated of her journey in the series as a villain and then went on to become an Inhuman (Marvel's Inhumans) who was an agent working for good.

It was reported by wegotthiscovered.com that she along with Phil Coulson have the highest possibility of reappearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same portal also revealed that the actor herself wants to play the role when the time comes. She also revealed that she is interested in being a part of an all-female Avengers film.

In the finale episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., her character was left in space and fans are thinking that her character will be seen working with S.W.O.R.D. It is speculated that S.W.O.R.D., will be playing a big role in the future of the MCU. The speculations of S.W.O.R.D. being a part of the MCU have got a lot of attention by fans after they saw Nick Fury played by Samuel L Jackson in space during the end credits scene of Spider-Man Far From Home.

