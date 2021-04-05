Ahead Of 'Hello Charlie' Release, Jackie Shroff Features In Hilarious Video As Gorilla

Jackie Shroff is all set to disguise as a gorilla in the upcoming movie Hello Charlie, which is slated to release on April 9, 2021. The actor recently did a fun video in the costume, which was shared on the Instagram handle of Amazon Prime, and it is hilarious. Read along and have a look at the video and what message does the actor has to give.

Jackie Shroff dons gorilla suit in a recent video for Hello Charlie promotions

In the post shared by the streaming platform, the actor wore a gorilla costume and the video featured him doing takes for a scene. He is seen saying a number of raps and rhymes asking people to eat bananas. The video is titled "Bhidu Kela Kha" and has the actor mouthing some funny dialogues. In one of the takes, the gorilla aka Toto says, "Aaj kal ke bacche Kale khaate hain health ke naam pe, apun khata hai Kel-a”. This translates to, "Kids these days eat kale for them to stay healthy, but I eat bananas”.

The post has close more than 1.8k like so far since it was shared on April 5, 2021. The caption along with the post reads, “after the release of Toto's video, banana sales spiked by 200 per cent. Followed by, “#HelloCharlieOnPrime releases 9th April, @excelmovies @apnabhidu”.

More about Hello Charlie

The movie is all set to release on April 9, 2021, on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, while Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are bankrolling it under the banner of Excel Movies. The cast of the movie includes Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain, Shloka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Hello Charlie will feature Jackie Shroff playing the role of MD Makwana, who is a wanted fraudster and thus disguises himself as Toto, a gorilla. While Aadar Jain plays the role of Charlie, who is a young man asked to escort Toto, the gorilla into the circus. The movie has Andre Menezes as its cinematographer and will be edited by Chandan Arora and Mitesh Soni.

Promo Image Source: Jackie Shroff's Instagram