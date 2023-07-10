Last Updated:

Ahead Of Kajol Starrer The Trial, 7 Riveting Courtroom Dramas You Can Stream Online

Your Honour, Code M and other court room dramas to watch ahead of Kajol's The Trial release.

Nitish Vashishtha
Code M, Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget plays the role of Monica Mehra in Code M. An army lawyer, Mehra investigates military cases that are shrouded in mystery.

Criminal Justice, Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad and more star in Criminal Justice. It follows lawyer Madhav Shastri (Pankaj Tripathi) who helps wrongly convicted people get justice.

Guilty Minds
In Guilty Minds, lines a drawn in a family when they see themselves standing on either sides of the law. It is a hard-hitting drama that also explores human relationships.

The Verdict - State VS Nanvati
Web series The Verdict focuses on KM Nanavati v State of Maharashtra, a high-profile case where a high-ranking Indian Naval officer gets accused of murdering the woman he loves.

Your Honour, Jimmy Shergill
The Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Makol, Mita Vashisht starrer series Your Honour (2020) focuses on the twisted morality of a judge after his son gets in trouble with gangsters.

Neha Sharma, Illegal
Illegal - Justice, Out of Order focuses on Niharika Singh (Neha Sharma), who ends up fighting against the best criminal lawyer in India on a case.

The Trial
The Trial

The Trial is the remake of the American show The Good Wife. It is based on a woman who returns to the court after her husband is caught up in a scandal. 

Trial By Fire
Trial By Fire

Trial By Fire is based on the Uphaar cinema tragedy and the legal case that followed in its wake. It is based on a book that chronicled a family's lengthy battle for justice.  

