Ahead Of 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6, Cillian Murphy Remembers Late Co-star Helen McCrory

Actor Cillian Murphy recently sat down for an interview and got candid about his show Peaky Blinders coming to a conclusion with the forthcoming season 6. During his interaction, Murphy remembered his co-star Helen McCrory, who played the role of Polly Gray in the show. McCrory passed away last year at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer. The makers shared that they won't be replacing McCrory in the show for Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Cillian Murphy remembers co-star Helen McCrory

In an interview with The Guardian, Cillian Murphy remembered his co-star Helen McCrory, ahead of Peaky Blinders Season 6 premiere. McCrory, played the Shelby brothers’ matriarch, aunt Polly Gray in the British drama. She, however, passed away before the filming of season 6 could be completed. Murphy remembered his late co-star and said, "Her death was unbelievably sad and difficult. But I’m always careful when I talk about it. I’m a friend and a colleague, but then you think about Damian [Lewis, McCrory’s husband] and their kids."

He added, "The way she was able to interact with fans and be a mum and do the work. It was really elegant. I find it much more tricky; I overthink things." The actor also spoke about Peaky Blinders coming to an end with season 6 and said he felt like something in his life is coming to an end and he doesn't have a grasp on it yet. He said, "It’s the end of 10 years of my life; a big adventure with lots of colleagues and people that you became very close to."

BBC recently announced that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will premiere on 27 February 2022. Season 6 will air on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in the UK. Outside of UK, the series will stream on Netflix. The series focuses on the life of the Shelby crime family as they seek to make a name for themselves in the aftermath of World War I. Creator Steven Knight confirmed that post the completion of Season 6, a Peaky Blinders feature movie will go on floors and will end the journey of the Shelby family.

Image: Instagram/@peakyblindersofficial