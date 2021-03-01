Ahead Of Shadow And Bone's Release, Here Are Similar Fantasy Shows That One Can Binge On

Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy TV show developed by Eric Heisserer. Based on the Grisha trilogy penned by Leigh Bardugo, the plot of the show revolves around the life of an orphan Alina Starkov, who trains as a part of an elite army of magical soldiers to set her country free. As she struggles to hone her power, Alina finds that allies and enemies can be one and with dark forces at play, she knows that it would take more than magic to survive. The show is all set to premiere in April 2021 and ahead of its release, here we have listed five other fantasy shows that one can watch while waiting for the show’s release.

Shows like Shadow and Bone:

Game of Thrones

Created by David Benioff in collaboration with D B Weiss, Game of Thrones is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a fantasy series novels written by George R R Martin. The plot of the show features nine noble families' rage war against each other in order to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros. Meanwhile, a dark army has risen from the dead that threatens the existence of living.

Vikings

The historical fantasy show Vikings was created by Michael Hirst. The premise of the show revolves around the life of a legendary Norse hero, Ragnar Lothbrok. From being a mere farmer, Ragnar rises up to become a fearless warrior and commander of the Viking tribes. He goes on to invade England, Paris and other places in order to extend his power.

Outlander

Outlander is another historical fantasy series based on the novel series of the same name. The series features Caitriona Balfe as the main protagonist Claire Randall, a married World War II nurse who in 1945 is transported back to Scotland 1743. There she comes across the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser and becomes embroiled in the Jacobite risings.

Lucifer

Lucifer is an urban fantasy television show based on the DC comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg. The story chronicles how Lucifer, the king of hell returns from hell to reside in the city of Los Angeles. While running his club, Lucifer comes across detective Chloe Decker which changes him entirely.

The Witcher

The Witcher is a fantasy drama show based on the book series of the same name. The plot of the show revolves around the life of witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter who struggles to find his place in the world. While doing so, he realises that human being can often prove more wicked than beasts.

