Ahead Of 'Stranger Things 4' Premiere, Gateway Of India Witnesses Special Launch Event

Netflix's popular web series Stranger Things has already been renewed for the fourth season with fans eagerly awaiting the release of the forthcoming season of the highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller show. Stranger Things 4 part 1 will follow the adventures of a group of kids in a small town called Hawkins and how they take on extraterrestrial entities.

Stranger Things 4 premieres on Netflix on May 27. As the countdown for the series already began yesterday, there is a significant buzz surrounding the project. The makers left no stones unturned in promoting the upcoming season. Ahead of its premiere, Gateway of India, which is the symbolic landmark of Mumbai, hosted a special programme paying tribute to the much-loved series.

Gateway of India hosts a special programme for Stranger Things 4

To mark the return of Stranger Things, the makers of the series planned an innovative idea to promote the sci-fi horror series all across the globe. They planned a special programme through projection mapping on various iconic monuments including Mumbai's Gateway of India.

Stranger Things 4 took over the night skies of Mumbai as the heritage monument was lit up with a larger than life display of different projections from Stranger Things including the characters Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and many others appearing on the historical monument giving a full-on light show vibe. Glimpses of the same are doing rounds on the internet with fans uploading the pictures and videos of the monument on their social media handles.

Take a look -

Mumbai's landmark, The Gateway of India was a part of this unique initiative, alongside a special list of 15 prestigious landmarks all across the globe including venues like the Empire State Building in New York, Duomo Square in Milan, Bondi Beach in Australia, Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia and The Wawel Castle in Krakow, among many others.

More about Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 4 volume 1 premieres on Netflix on May 27 and Volume 2 will premiere on July 1. The series is helmed by Shawn Levy. The fourth season will start with the battle at Starcourt mall which is going on for the last 6 months, bringing destruction to Hawkins. The web series will star Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke along with many others.

Image: Instagram@strangerthingstv,demogorgan_st