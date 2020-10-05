Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Yoo Jung To Be Cast Together For A Historical Drama?

Backstreet Rookie actress Kim Yoo Jung and My Father Is Strange actor Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks for a new drama according to a report in Soompi, a Korean news media portal. The actors are reviewing the offer according to the same report. An industry representative reportedly revealed the casting news to Soompi.

Also Read | Backstreet Rookie Ep 13 Preview: Ji Chang-wook & Kim Yoo Jung To Share Their First Kiss?

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung to be in a drama?

The news came out on October 5, regarding the offers to Backstreet Rookie actress Kim Yoo Jung and My Father is Strange actor Ahn Hyo Seop. If things go as per plans, the two renowned actors will star in Hong Chun Gi, which is the tentative title of the drama.

Also Read | 'Backstreet Rookie' Half Way Mark Is A Mix Of Humor & Romance With A Host Of Controversies

This will be the first drama that Kim Yoo Jung will be a part of, if she says yes to the role after joining Awesome ENT. Yoo Jung signed up with Park Seo Joon’s entertainment agency quite recently and is all set for her next drama after Backstreet Rookie’s success. In a statement to the press, Awesome ENT revealed that she is still reviewing the offer and any confirmation is awaited from the actress.

Ahn Hyo Seop's drama role

Ahn Hyo Seop is also looking at the script positively as per a report in Soompi. He is yet to give a confirmation about the drama. Ahn Hyo Seop and Yoo Jung were previously in talks for the drama Clean with Passion for Now. However, he had dropped out due to conflicts in schedule. He would have otherwise been in the same screen space as Yoo Jung.

Another addition to Kim Yoo Jung's drama list?

The drama Hong Chun Gi is based on a novel of the same name. The popular work is penned by Jung Eun Gwol. The writer is credited with works such as Sungkyunkwan Scandal and The Moon Embracing the Sun. According to reviews of the book, the drama is about a female painter, whose talent was popular in the Joseon era. She was beautiful and a holder of great memory as per the book. Yoo Jung might be essaying the titular role if she says yes to the drama. Hong Chun Gi will be helmed by Jang Tae Yoo, whose popular works include My Love From the Star and Hyena.

Also Read | 'SKY Castle's' Kim Bo Ra And Jo Byung Gyu Break-up After A Brief Relationship?

Promo Image Credits: Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung's Instagram

Also Read | Backstreet Rookie' Starring Ji Chang Under Fire For ‘sexually Suggestive Scenes' By KOCSC

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.