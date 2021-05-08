Aidy Bryant Talks About Shrill's Final Season, Calls It The 'best'

Shrill starring Aidy Bryant is coming to an end. The Shrill final season premiered on Hulu on May 7. In an interview with ET, Aidy Bryant spilt some beans about the show having its best season ever. It was a bittersweet coincidence that Shrill season 3 released on the same day as Bryant's 34th birthday. She said that the last episodes of the comedy give fans exactly what they've been waiting for.

Aidy Bryant talks about Shrill final season

Aidy Bryant gave a short Shrill season 3 review as she said that it is kind of the juiciest, sauciest, most fun season they have ever done and she thinks it has a pretty satisfying ending. She also mentioned that Shrill final season is quite relatable too. In the first two seasons, Bryant's character developed her confidence, professionally and personally. Talking about her character in the third season, she says it is juicier as that there is a hot tub moment and then there is a barbecue sauce on a b******* moment.

Bryant notes that she's very satisfied with where Annie's journey has taken her over the course of the show's three-season run. Further talking about her character Annie, Bryant said, she has been trying to find her confidence, she has been trying to find her voice, she has been trying to shake off this bad boyfriend and this is the season where she actually does it all. Bryant added that she is out there and trying stuff and it does not always work but she is trying and taking some big swings.

Shrill is based on Lindy West's memoir, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman. It was announced in January that it would be the last season of the series, prior to production it was not planned that Shrill season 3 would be the final season. Talking about the same, Bryant says that the makers think they know the show well enough that it just felt kind of easy on some level to know what to do.

Aidy talks about shooting amid a pandemic

Talking about shooting amid the pandemic, Aidy Bryant recalled that a little piece of normalcy between the chaos kept her going. She added that there were scenes where it was written in the script that Annie and her friend, Lolly [Adefope], who plays Fran, will hug. And, it was like, now she has a legal reason that she gets to hug a friend in COVID-19. She added it was the best, and those kinds of scenes were so electric because the Shrill season 3 cast were so excited to touch each other.

